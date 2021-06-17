Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PHO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.54. 8,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.35. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

