Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Post (DPW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW) in the last few weeks:

6/16/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €71.33 ($83.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €56.09 ($65.99) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €57.50 ($67.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €68.47 ($80.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €51.26 ($60.31) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DPW stock opened at €57.21 ($67.31) on Thursday. Deutsche Post AG has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.84.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.