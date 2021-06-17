Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,083 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,958% compared to the average volume of 490 put options.

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.54.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on YSG. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Yatsen by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.