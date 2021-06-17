Investors Purchase High Volume of Sohu.com Put Options (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 515 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 820% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,608,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 167,536 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.92 million, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

