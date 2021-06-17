Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.03

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.03 and last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 6691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.19, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 43,079 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after buying an additional 2,302,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

