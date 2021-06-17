IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188,638 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up 1.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of IQVIA worth $374,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $244.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,679. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $248.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.