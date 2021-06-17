Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells $160,825.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,135. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

