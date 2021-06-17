IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $3,801,000. FMR LLC grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

