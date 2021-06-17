iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,322,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Shares of HYXF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,577. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $52.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

