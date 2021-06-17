iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $68.18.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
