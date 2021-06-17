iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.