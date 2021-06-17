iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,976,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,225,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 299,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,066.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,619,000 after purchasing an additional 799,067 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.51. 1,175,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,098,922. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

