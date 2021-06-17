iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $93,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $170.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

