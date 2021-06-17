iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 121.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $422.57. The company had a trading volume of 609,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,517. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $300.11 and a 52 week high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.