iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.52. 7,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,847. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.53. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $96.19.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

