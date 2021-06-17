ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

ITMPF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ITM Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITM Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $5.28 on Monday. ITM Power has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

