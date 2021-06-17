ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in May

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,653,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the May 13th total of 5,325,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36,534.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ITVPF remained flat at $$1.79 on Thursday. ITV has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77.
ITV Company Profile
