ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in May

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,653,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the May 13th total of 5,325,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36,534.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ITVPF remained flat at $$1.79 on Thursday. ITV has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

