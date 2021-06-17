Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.96 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-5.500 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL stock opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,148. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.