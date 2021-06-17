Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the May 13th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 578,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $137.77 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

