James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey Sells 200,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00.

Shares of Square stock traded up $11.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,727,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494,047. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.82 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $3,378,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

