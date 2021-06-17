JMP Securities Reaffirms Outperform Rating for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PUBM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.
Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.51. 1,503,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,811. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96.
In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,655 shares of company stock worth $2,136,098 over the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
