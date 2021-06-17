JMP Securities Reaffirms Outperform Rating for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PUBM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.51. 1,503,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,811. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,655 shares of company stock worth $2,136,098 over the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

