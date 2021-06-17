John Hartnett Lewis Acquires 24,707 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $131,688.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.