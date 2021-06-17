John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 89,923 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.
- On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $37,726.68.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46.
- On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $617,020.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00.
- On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $287,292.00.
Shares of BFI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 245,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,166,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.
