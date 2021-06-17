John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 89,923 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.

On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $37,726.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46.

On Friday, June 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 13,582 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 43,741 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $617,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $287,292.00.

Shares of BFI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 245,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.35.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,166,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

