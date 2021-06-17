Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 10,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.48. 205,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,854. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after buying an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,934,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

