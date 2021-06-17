Jounce Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 841 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,256% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $377.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JNCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,220 shares of company stock worth $4,558,375. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $24,052,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 292,744 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,728,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,809,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

