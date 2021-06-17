JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $97,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation stock opened at $94.29 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

