JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $108.82 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $108,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after acquiring an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

