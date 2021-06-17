JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 101,598 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.31% of KB Home worth $98,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.81. KB Home has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

