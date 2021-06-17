Kemacoin Hits Market Cap of $25,017.75 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 76.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. Kemacoin has a market cap of $25,017.75 and approximately $30.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00027529 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001579 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

