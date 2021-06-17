Kevin Heidrich Sells 17,816 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $73.32 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,982,000 after purchasing an additional 288,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 482,536 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 895,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 126,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,496,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

