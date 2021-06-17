KeyCorp Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $54.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.19. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

