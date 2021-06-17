Keyera (TSE:KEY) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.22.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEY stock traded down C$1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.18. The company had a trading volume of 652,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,410. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.52. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8697302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares in the company, valued at C$5,839,682.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.