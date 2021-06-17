Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in May

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 13th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 194.3 days.

OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $123.94. 4,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.73. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinaxis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

