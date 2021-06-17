King DAG Trading 84.4% Higher Over Last Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. King DAG has a market cap of $23.86 million and $6,541.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, King DAG has traded 84.4% higher against the dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00061265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.05 or 0.00766180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00083590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041957 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

