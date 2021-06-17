King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after purchasing an additional 300,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $290,331,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIG opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

