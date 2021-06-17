King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,720 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Trex by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 829.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,202,000 after buying an additional 105,744 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $97.44 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.