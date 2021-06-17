King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 140 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,906 shares of company stock valued at $17,560,779. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Barclays raised their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $166.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -234.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.92. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.20 and a 1 year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

