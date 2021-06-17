King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 550 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,272 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,714,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

