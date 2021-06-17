Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Shares of SHW traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.33. 14,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $184.34 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.22.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

