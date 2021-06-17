KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,213. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after acquiring an additional 382,002 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 314,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

