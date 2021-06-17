Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) & 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Financial Survey

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Know Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Know Labs and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Know Labs N/A -5,753.43% -248.01% 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Know Labs and 908 Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Know Labs $120,000.00 676.98 -$13.56 million N/A N/A 908 Devices $26.89 million 40.93 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -32.52

908 Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Know Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Know Labs and 908 Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Know Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00

908 Devices has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.65%. Given 908 Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Know Labs.

Summary

908 Devices beats Know Labs on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc., develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances. The company, through its subsidiary TransTech Systems, Inc., distributes products for employee and personnel identification and authentication. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc. in May 2018. Know Labs, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

