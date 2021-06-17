Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. 11,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

Several research firms have commented on RDSMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

