Konomi Network Market Cap Tops $9.91 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and $3.67 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00060983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.93 or 0.00764514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00084204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042014 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

KONO is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,405,779 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

