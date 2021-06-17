Korea Investment CORP Acquires 388,773 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,773 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $158,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

KO traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,080,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

