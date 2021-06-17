Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.32% of Analog Devices worth $184,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.92. 8,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $168.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

