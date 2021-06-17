Korea Investment CORP Has $103.39 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,847 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $103,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,308. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.54. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

