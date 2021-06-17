Korea Investment CORP Has $131.55 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,841 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.33% of Lululemon Athletica worth $131,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.30. 624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,171. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

