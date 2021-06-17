Korea Investment CORP Has $94.24 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,227 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $94,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,213,274. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,236 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.