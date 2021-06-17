Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,845,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,796,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.99% of Kosmos Energy worth $137,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

NYSE KOS opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

