Kryll Market Cap Tops $8.77 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $47,684.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kryll has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.40 or 0.00764652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

