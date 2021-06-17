Kubota Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Kubota in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kubota’s FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Get Kubota alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nomura downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kubota has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $125.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.15.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.